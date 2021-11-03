CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CenterPoint Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $44,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

