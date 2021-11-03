Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.37). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 208%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of CENTA traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 121,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,306. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

