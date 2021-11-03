Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Up 28.6% in October

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $541.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

