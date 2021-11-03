Century Casinos (CNTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 3.03. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4,585.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.