Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Issues Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Ceragon Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CRNT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,859. The company has a market capitalization of $267.68 million, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.73. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRNT. Aegis began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

