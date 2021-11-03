Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 819 ($10.70) and last traded at GBX 805 ($10.52). Approximately 2,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 49,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795 ($10.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 806.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,299.36. The stock has a market cap of £237.58 million and a P/E ratio of 54.76.

Cerillion Company Profile (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

