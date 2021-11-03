Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) PT Raised to $79.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $76.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,477,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,726,000 after acquiring an additional 122,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,038,000 after purchasing an additional 152,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

