CF Bankshares Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CF Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CFBK. TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $21.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.74. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 3.58%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

