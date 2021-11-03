ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) PT Raised to $35.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s current price.

CHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

Shares of CHX opened at $27.01 on Monday. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,166 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1,701.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 377,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

