Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

CTHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 258,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.15. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 32.65%. Research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 63.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 448,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $358,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

