Charles E. Iv Mather Purchases 4,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Charles E. Iv Mather bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $15,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $104.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EYEN shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.