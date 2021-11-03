Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,286,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,666,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DBRG opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

DBRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

