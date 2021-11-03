Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,505 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Arrow Electronics worth $52,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

