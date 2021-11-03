Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,151 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $50,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after buying an additional 221,559 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 72,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of PACB stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.