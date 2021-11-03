Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $51.76 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $51,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 395,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.15. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

