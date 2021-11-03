Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 162,243 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 860,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,243 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $48,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUS opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.