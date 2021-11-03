Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,771 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Stifel Financial worth $47,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

