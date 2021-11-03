Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $22.36 Per Share

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $22.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $20.93. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.36 EPS.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $681.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $748.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $724.24. The company has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
