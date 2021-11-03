Chartwell Retirement Residences’ (CSH.UN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$12.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -634.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$9.74 and a one year high of C$13.76.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Virginia Ann Davis purchased 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$33,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,354.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.