Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase Sells 1,000 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $95,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $101,540.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $115,500.00.

CCF opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.70. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chase by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chase by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chase by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

