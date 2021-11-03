Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.39.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 13.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 83.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 33.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

