Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.39.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

