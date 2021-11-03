Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $107.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CHGG. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.39.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

