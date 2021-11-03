Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHGG stock traded down $30.64 on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. 76,950,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,550. Chegg has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.