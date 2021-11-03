Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Announces Earnings Results

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CIM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. 87,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,356. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chimera Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Chimera Investment worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.