Chimerix (CMRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Chimerix to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Chimerix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMRX opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMRX shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chimerix stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Chimerix worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

