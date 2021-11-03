China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of LFC traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,702. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 666,329 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

