China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in October

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,623,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 9,672,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,246.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPMF opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.