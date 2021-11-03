China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CRHKY opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. China Resources Beer has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.072 dividend. This is a boost from China Resources Beer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.