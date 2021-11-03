Ciner Resources LP (CINR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Ciner Resources has decreased its dividend by 70.0% over the last three years. Ciner Resources has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Shares of Ciner Resources stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ciner Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $356.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.