CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CION Invt (NYSE:CION) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.

CION opened at $12.63 on Monday. CION Invt has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

About CION Invt

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

