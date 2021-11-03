Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Citrix Systems to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTXS stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

