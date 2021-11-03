Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 6,700 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $150,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $150,117.73.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $127,891.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $126,337.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $134,426.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $128,307.19.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $119,240.00.

Shares of CVEO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. 43,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,737. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $322.34 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Civeo in the first quarter valued at $1,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Civeo by 117.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Civeo by 46,109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

CVEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

