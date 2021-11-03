Civitas Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $83,122.72 and $13.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00091821 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001106 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 297.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003039 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,306,566 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.