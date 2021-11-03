CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Up 27.7% in October

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CK Hutchison stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.