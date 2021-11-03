Clarkson (LON:CKN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Clarkson (LON:CKN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarkson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,092.14 ($53.46).

LON:CKN opened at GBX 4,155 ($54.29) on Wednesday. Clarkson has a 12-month low of GBX 2,004.48 ($26.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,220 ($55.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,809.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,335.18.

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total transaction of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

