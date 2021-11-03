Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.71. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Clarkson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

