Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $8.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.37. 20,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,396. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $55.61 and a 52 week high of $117.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clean Harbors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Clean Harbors worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.