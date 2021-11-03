Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,300 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CLFD stock opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $820.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.01.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

