Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Releases Earnings Results

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. 630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.65 million, a P/E ratio of 176.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clearwater Paper stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

