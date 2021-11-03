Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $1,933,400.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total value of $1,933,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of -433.30 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $196.80.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

