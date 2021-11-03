Cloudflare (NET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NET opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.49 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $196.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of -427.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 831,790 shares of company stock worth $111,980,143 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.70.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

