CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNHI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 201,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,691. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

