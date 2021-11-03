Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,755 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $23,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

