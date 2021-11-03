Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,109 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.
Shares of CCEP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
