Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,109 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

