Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the September 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 897,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.14. 550,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,833. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

