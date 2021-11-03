Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $3.77 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $697.09 million and $161.92 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00005973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

