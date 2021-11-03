CoinEx Token (CET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.63 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $55.63 million and $1.31 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00220753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00097776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004231 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

