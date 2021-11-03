Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Colliers International Group stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.30. The company had a trading volume of 60,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $150.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.93.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

