Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.48. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 52.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 29.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.